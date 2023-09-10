Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 3.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

