Shellback Capital LP Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.24% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 464,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,000 shares of company stock worth $3,330,900. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

