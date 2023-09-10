Shellback Capital LP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,945.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,970.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,895.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

