Shellback Capital LP Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Red Rock Resorts worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 287,070 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.