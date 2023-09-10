Axa S.A. Sells 531,419 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531,419 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

