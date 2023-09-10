Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd Sells 2,590,241 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,770,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590,241 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 70.7% of Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $349,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after buying an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,011,000 after buying an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $225,240.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,855,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
