Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd Sells 2,590,241 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,770,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590,241 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 70.7% of Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $349,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after buying an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,011,000 after buying an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $225,240.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,855,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.