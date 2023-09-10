London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $52,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 400,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,562 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

CHD stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

