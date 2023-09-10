VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.86

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.25. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 49,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. Analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 70.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 668.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.