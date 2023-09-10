Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $47.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,750 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $47,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.