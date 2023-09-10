Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,574 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

