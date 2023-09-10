NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,185 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 265,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $90.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

