Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.15% of Marriott International worth $76,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $205.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

