Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $471.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

