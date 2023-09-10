Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

