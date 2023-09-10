Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,543.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 128,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 764.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

