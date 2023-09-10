Shellback Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

