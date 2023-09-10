Shellback Capital LP Buys 18,200 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 9,351 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $396.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.20 and its 200 day moving average is $361.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.