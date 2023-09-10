Shellback Capital LP Has $14.72 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.7% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

