Shellback Capital LP Buys 50,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,500,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $117,564,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 202,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 32,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.