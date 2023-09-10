Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,414 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats accounts for about 1.3% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.97% of Malibu Boats worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $992.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

