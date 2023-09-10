Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for about 2.5% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of Crocs worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 3.0 %

Crocs stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,364.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.