Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $241.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

