Stadion Money Management LLC Sells 399,533 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stadion Money Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,533 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stadion Money Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

