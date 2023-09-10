Harvest Management LLC Invests $901,000 in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. NuVasive comprises 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,741,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,417,000.
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays boosted their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
