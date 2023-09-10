Harvest Management LLC Invests $901,000 in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. NuVasive comprises 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,741,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,417,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays boosted their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUVA

NuVasive Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.