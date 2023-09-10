SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,763,000 after buying an additional 1,327,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 168,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 156,294 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $511.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

