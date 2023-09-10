Shellback Capital LP Has $28.17 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up 3.2% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $154.12 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

