Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,800 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 297.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 94,725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

