Shellback Capital LP Invests $34.06 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,058,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 3.8% of Shellback Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,326.54 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,377.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

