Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 515 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IGF stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

