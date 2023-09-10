Stadion Money Management LLC Buys 368,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

