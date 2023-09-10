Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

CDW opened at $212.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.72.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.