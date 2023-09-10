SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 88,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,388.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,972,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

