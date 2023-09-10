Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lowered by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $314.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

