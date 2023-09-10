Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

MUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

