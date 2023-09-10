UniBot Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.77 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. UniBot has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $61.77 or 0.00239504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 57.48064617 USD and is down -23.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,299,161.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

