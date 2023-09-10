Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,748.03

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $13,748.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,784.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00238021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00733922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00553135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00058653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00116515 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,638,957 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

