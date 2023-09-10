FUNToken Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $46.73 million and $1.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars.

