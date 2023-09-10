Radix (XRD) Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Radix has a market cap of $475.74 million and $2.90 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,649,271,754 coins and its circulating supply is 7,986,835,475 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

