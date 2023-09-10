G999 (G999) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $294.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

