CEEK VR Market Capitalization Hits $31.32 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $31.32 million and $4.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,808.99 or 1.00071157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03938498 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,666,599.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.