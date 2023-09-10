Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 93,569 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $285.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.20.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.