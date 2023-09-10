Aristotle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,811 shares of company stock worth $6,579,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.