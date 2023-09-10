Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Deere & Company by 44.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,515,000 after acquiring an additional 140,144 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 200.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $399.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.72 and a 200-day moving average of $399.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.