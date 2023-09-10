Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 27,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 119,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.