Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $278.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.29. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

