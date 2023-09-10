Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

