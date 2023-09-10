Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

