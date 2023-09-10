Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

IWV stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $264.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

