iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

