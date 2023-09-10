Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.